Filed Under:Coronavirus, Salem News


SALEM (CBS) – Salem, Massachusetts is taking a big step to help stop the spread of coronavirus in that city.

Starting Sunday, everyone must wear a mask or cloth face covering when they enter a grocery store, pharmacy, restaurant or any other essential business.

Officials say it can be a fabric mask, scarf or bandana, but it must cover your nose and mouth.

Employees at these essential businesses are also required to wear masks.

For more information, visit Salem’s website.

