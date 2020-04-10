SALEM (CBS) – Salem, Massachusetts is taking a big step to help stop the spread of coronavirus in that city.
Starting Sunday, everyone must wear a mask or cloth face covering when they enter a grocery store, pharmacy, restaurant or any other essential business.
Officials say it can be a fabric mask, scarf or bandana, but it must cover your nose and mouth.
Employees at these essential businesses are also required to wear masks.
