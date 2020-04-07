SALEM, Mass. (CBS) – A Market Basket associate from the Salem store died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The woman also worked at Walmart in Lynn, her husband said.
A Market Basket spokeswoman said the woman, identified by her husband as Vitalina Williams, last worked in the Massachusetts grocery store on March 26.
Two other associates from the Salem Market Basket store tested positive for coronavirus and have quarantined themselves.
“Although we are not able to share any details about our associate, in deference to her family, the entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened by this loss,” said spokeswoman Justine Griffin. “We offer our support to her family and coworkers during this difficult time. We have made counseling services available to any colleagues or family members in need.”
Market Basket reported the woman’s death to public health officials. The store brought in a specialized cleaning crew to disinfect the store as a precaution.
Ok tell us MORE. Did she have pre existing conditions?
Does it really Matter???????????
Rest in Peace Vitalina Williams, and our condolence to your Families.
Someone should get after the managers of the Walmart in Derry, NH and the Shaw’s in Windham, NH. Only two employees at the Derry Walmart were wearing PPE on Saturday and on Tuesday, April 7, zero employees were wearing PPE at Shaw’s.