BOSTON (CBS) – On Wednesday, Massachusetts health officials announced 77 new coronavirus deaths and 1,588 additional cases in the state.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said there have now been a total of 433 deaths and 16,752 positive coronavirus tests during the pandemic.
In total, 87,511 people have been tested. Increased testing capabilities has been one reason for a recent spike in reported cases.
Residents at long-term care facilities make up 1,236 cases.
Suffolk County now has the most cases with 3,600, followed by Middlesex County with 3,545 and Essex County with 2,103.
There are 2,558 cases among people under 30 years old, 8,456 cases are among people ages 30-59, 2,398 cases between 60-69, and 3,375 cases in people over 70.
Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this week the state is bracing for a “fairly significant increase” in hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
