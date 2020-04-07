BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 96 new coronavirus deaths and 1,365 additional positive tests on Tuesday.
There have now been 356 deaths and 15,202 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Suffolk County now has the most cases with 3,245, followed by Middlesex County with 3,187 and Essex County with 1,814.
(WBZ-TV Graphic)
There are 2,351 cases among people under 30 years old, 7,683 cases are among people ages 30-59, 2,148 cases between 60-69, and 3,020 cases in people over 70.
Residents at long-term care facilities make up 958 cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, 1,435 patients have been hospitalized.
As of Monday, there were 13,837 cases and 260 deaths in Massachusetts.
Gov. Charlie Baker said on Monday the state is bracing for a “fairly significant increase” in hospitalizations in the coming weeks.