Report: Jarrett Stidham 'Not Ready Yet' To Be Patriots' Starting QuarterbackIs Jarrett Stidham ready? According to one analyst, the answer is no.

Charlie McAvoy Keeping Busy With New Rollerblades, Tiger King Binge During NHL's Coronavirus HiatusBoston defenseman Charlie McAvoy is finding new ways to stay busy and stay in shape during the NHL's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Goodell Tells Teams To Prepare For 'Fully Virtual' NFL DraftWhen the NFL Draft is held later this month, teams around the league will join most of the workforce and do their work from home.

Tom Brady Details Motivation For Joining Buccaneers: 'Only Person I Have To Prove Anything To Is Myself'Tom Brady detailed exactly what is driving him to continue playing in the NFL even as he enters his age 43 season.

How Boston College Football Is Preparing For 2020 Season Under New Coach Jeff HafleyNew BC football coach Jeff Hafley is ready to live out his dream, eager to take the field as a head coach for the first time in his career. That dream may be a little different than Hafley ever imagined though.