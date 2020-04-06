BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health reported an increase of 1,337 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths in Massachusetts Monday. The total number of cases is now up to 13,837 with 260 deaths.
Part of the reason for the recent spike in cases is relative to an increase in testing, a total of 76,429 people have been tested, an increase of 4,492 from Sunday.
As of Monday, Middlesex County had the most cases with 2,950, followed by Suffolk County with 2,929 and Essex County with 1,653.
There are 2,188 cases among people under 30 years old, 7,147 cases are among people ages 30-59, 1,922 cases between 60-69, and 1370 cases in people over 70.
Residents at long-term care facilities make up 835 cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, 1241 patients have been hospitalized.