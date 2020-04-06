



HOLYOKE (CBS) — Twenty five military heroes have died during the coronavirus outbreak at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers Home. Even after Governor Charlie Baker brought in the National Guard, pledging a thorough investigation, Deborah Olson, of the Disabled Veterans of Massachusetts said the fallout continues.

“Some of the veterans had passed away without their loved ones even knowing for a couple of days that they had passed. We found that totally unacceptable,” said Olson.

Residents’ families told WBZ they spent the weekend unable to get through on the hotline the state set up for them to find out if loved-ones are sick, or even alive.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a clinical team comprised of a nurse case manager and care coordinators has been sent to the facility to provide immediate support for family communications.

Residents who tested negative were moved to Holyoke Medical Center to be separated from the sick.

One resident said the heat there didn’t work this weekend. “It was chilly in here,” said Vietnam War veteran Joseph Langland.

He said meals were late, and his shower was not hooked up. “All of that wasn’t working, so they’re now going to make it so it works. But I mean it’d be like having your own apartment that you’re going to rent, you haven’t used it for a lot of years, you disconnected a lot of stuff, and then you’re going to rent it to somebody one day later. It’s almost impossible,” Langland said.

“It’s absolutely indefensible,” said Westfield State Rep. John Velis, who said the communication with families improved Monday. “I know that they’ve got the tactical team that was down there trying to do their best, and that’s my hope and that’s my prayer,” he said.