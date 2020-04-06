HOLYOKE (CBS) — Four more veteran residents have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the state announced Monday. Dozens of residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the facility.
The executive office of Health and Human Services said there have been 25 veteran resident deaths. Eighteen of those veterans tested positive for coronavirus, three tested negative, three tests are pending and one case is “unknown.”
A total of 59 veteran residents have tested positive for coronavirus, and 159 have tested negative. Thirty-one staff members have tested positive, and 179 have tested negative.
The facility is adding additional nursing staff, who will be trained in infection control by UMass Nursing School faculty. Holyoke is also adding a new clinical team to support communication with veterans’ families.
The Family Hotline number is 413-552-4764; email updates can be requested at CommunicationsMailbox-HLY@Mass.gov.