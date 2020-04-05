BOSTON (CBS) – There were 764 new coronavirus cases announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Sunday, bringing the state total to 12,500. There have now been 231 people who died from coronavirus in Massachusetts after 15 additional deaths were reported.
Gov. Charlie Baker said on Sunday the state has been exceeding its goal of performing 3,000 tests per day for several weeks, which is part of the reason for a recent spike in cases. In total, 71,937 people have been tested.
Suffolk County had the most cases with 2,658, followed by Middlesex County with 2,632 and Essex County with 1,506.
There are 2,063 cases among people under 30 years old, 6,603 cases are among people ages 30-59, 1,735 cases between 60-69, and 2,098 cases in people over 70. The age of one patient is unknown.
Residents and healthcare at long-term care facilities make up 551 cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, 1,145 patients have been hospitalized.
There were 11,736 coronavirus cases and 216 deaths in Massachusetts as of Saturday.