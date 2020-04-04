BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health reported an increase of 1,334 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths in Massachusetts Saturday. The total number of cases is now up to 11,736 with 216 deaths.
Part of the reason for the recent spike in cases is an increase in testing, a total of 68,800 people have been tested, an increase of 5,838 from Friday.
As of Friday, Middlesex County had the most cases with 2,468, followed by Suffolk County with 2,429 and Norfolk County with 1,199.
There are 1,991 cases among people under 30 years old, 6,217 cases are among people ages 30-59, 1,620 cases between 60-69, and 1,907 cases in people over 70. The age of one patient is unknown.
Residents at long-term care facilities make up 480 cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, 1,068 patients have been hospitalized.