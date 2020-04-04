ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS) — The rescue search for Maeve Kennedy McKean, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon who were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay was suspended Friday night. The recovery search will continue, said a Facebook post from her husband David McKean.
“We love you Maeve. We love you Gideon. Our family has lost two of the brightest lights. Grateful for the prayers. Hold your loved ones tight,” tweeted Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III.
Former Rhode Island Representative Patrick Kennedy said he and his wife “are heartbroken. Maeve and Gideon were beautiful souls who touched so many lives.
Kennedy McKean is the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. In a statement Friday night, Kennedy Townsend said, “My heart is crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world…My family thanks all for the outpouring of love and prayers as we grieve and try to bear this devastating loss.”