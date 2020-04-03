Rex Ryan Apologizes -- Sort Of -- For Calling Amari Cooper A 'Turd'The former head coach and defensive mastermind took some time on Friday to apologize for a comment he had made earlier about Amari Cooper. Ryan had referred to the Cowboys wide receiver as a "turd."

Enes Kanter Shares Plenty Of Thoughts On NBA's Potential ReturnEnes Kanter doesn't know when basketball will return from its cornavirus timeout, but he has lots of thoughts on what the league should do to finish the 2019-20 season.

'Mental Health Is Huge... I Had To Experience It To Understand It': CoCo Vandeweghe On World Team Tennis All Star Event, Tennis CareerVandeweghe previews the World Team Tennis All Star event on CBS Saturday and how she overcame a bout with depression during the most successful year of her tennis career.

WrestleMania 36 Picks: Drew McIntyre Faces Brock Lesnar For WWE ChampionshipCoronavirus forced WWE to pre-record WrestleMania 36, which will air over two nights without fans in the stands, but with plenty of excitement in the ring.

Jaylen Brown Gets Creative With His Workout During NBA's Coronavirus HiatusWith the sports world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes around the country are finding new ways to stay in shape. Add Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown to that group.