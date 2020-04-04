CHELSEA (CBS) – I-Team sources say a Chelsea soldiers’ home will test all residents and employees for COVID-19 after three veterans have died of the coronavirus.
All three residents of the state-run Chelsea Soldiers’ Home who died tested positive for COVID-19.
Originally, Veterans’ Affairs said it was only testing those who had contact with an infected person or has symptoms, a move which had some families concerned.
So far, 14 veterans and six employees have tested positive, according to I-Team sources.
The state says it is seeing pockets of clusters of COVID-19 in nursing homes and soldiers’ homes around the state, including Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke where 18 have died. The state has tested everyone in that facility and now confirms 30 positive cases.