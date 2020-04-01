



BOSTON (CBS) – A former federal prosecutor will lead the investigation into the recent deaths of 13 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Governor Charlie Baker said the state has hired Attorney Mark Pearlstein to conduct an independent investigation of the facility.

“The investigation will focus both on the events inside the facility that led to the tragic deaths of veterans in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and on management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response,” a statement from the governor’s office read.

Six of the veterans who died tested positive for coronavirus. Test results are pending for five of the other deceased.

On Tuesday, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse blamed overcrowding and a lack of proper patient isolation for the tragic deaths.

“We were just completely shocked,” Morse said. “Number one that it had happened. Number two that there was no communication between the facility and the city, nor any communication between the facility and the state that oversees this facility in the first place.”

As of Tuesday, 10 veteran residents and seven staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Every staff member and resident has since been tested, with results pending for 25 residents.

“I think this crisis in particular is going to illuminate the fact that we need to do a better job at every level to provide for our veterans,” Morse said.

Governor Baker promised an investigation during a press conference on Tuesday.

“In the short-term our primary focus is going to be on stabilizing and supporting the health and safety of the residents and their families. We will get to the bottom of what happened and when, and by who,” he said.

“As someone who has visited this amazing place on multiple occasions, and found it to be a source of joy and grace and comfort and kindness, for the residents, their families, and the staff that works there, this episode is a gut-wrenching loss that is nothing short of devastating.”