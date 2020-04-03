BOSTON (CBS) — Singer-songwriter James Taylor is putting his upcoming U.S. tour on hold, and that includes his June 21 show at Fenway Park with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin. Taylor said the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to move forward with the concerts as planned.
“As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger,” Taylor said in a statement. “So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic.”
Due to #covid19, James's upcoming US Tour with @SongsOfJBrowne is postponed. New dates soon. https://t.co/Nk5gHF8Zmj
Fans are encouraged to hold onto tickets, which will be honored for new dates. If you have questions, please reach out to your point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/mVP9YaN7I8
Taylor is hoping to reschedule the shows for as soon as late summer “pending the advice of health officials.” There’s no word yet on whether Taylor’s concert at Tanglewood on the Fourth of July will have to be postponed.
Last month Taylor and his wife Kim donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital, where Taylor was born, to support the fight against coronavirus.