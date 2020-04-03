Brian Burke Revisits Joe Thornton Trade, Says Boston Took Worse OfferThe impossible has happened. The Joe Thornton trade has somehow become even worse than we all already knew it to be.

Tom Brady To Debut 'Warm Weather Tom' On Howard Stern ShowHave you ever watched or listened to a press conference or interview of Tom Brady and wished that the superstar quarterback was getting asked some better questions? Your wish will soon be coming true.

Report: 'Not A Chance In Hell' Patriots Trade Julian EdelmanAccording to a new report, don't count on anything other than Edelman in a Patriots jersey in 2020.

Robert Kraft On Sending Medical Masks To New York: 'It's Time For Us To Rally Together'At a time like this, there is no Boston-New York rivalry.

Bills GM: Patriots Still The Team To Beat In AFC EastThe New England Patriots have had a stranglehold over the AFC East for the better part of two decades. Many are predicting that will end this year because of Tom Brady's departure, but Bills GM Brandon Beane wants everyone to pump the breaks.