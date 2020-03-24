BOSTON (CBS) – Singer James Taylor and his wife, Kim, have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to support its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
The gift will allow the hospital to purchase supplies, re-purpose space or support research for treatments and prevention of COVID-19.
“We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all,” James Taylor said.
Kim Taylor called the pandemic an “unprecedented time of deep concern” and said they are proud to support a hospital that is leading the way.
MGH President Peter Slavin said the donation not only helps the hospital respond to the outbreak, but also provides a meaningful morale boost to caregivers and staff. “The Taylors have long provided comfort and hope through music, and this latest gift embodies that same sense of humanity and sends a heartening message to our staff that their efforts are appreciated, and they are not in this fight alone,” Slavin said.
James Taylor was born at MGH and his father, Isaac, served as chief resident and conducted research there. Kim has served on the board of the Mass General Hospital for Children for the past five years.