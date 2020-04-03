BOSTON (CBS) — An increase of 1,436 positive coronavirus tests in Massachusetts was reported Friday. The Department of Public Health also announced 38 new deaths, bringing the state total to 192.
There are now a total of 10,402 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Part of the reason for the recent spike in cases is an increase in testing, a total of 62,962 people have been tested, an increase of 6,354 from Thursday.
As of Friday, Middlesex County had the most cases with 2,202, followed by Suffolk County with 2,183.
There are 1,797 cases among people under 30 years old, 5,510 cases are among people ages 30-59, 1,439 cases between 60-69, and 1,653 cases in people over 70.
Residents at long-term care facilities make up 382 cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, 966 patients have been hospitalized.