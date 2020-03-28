BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that 44 people have now died from coronavirus and there have been 4,257 positive tests as of Saturday. This marks an increase of 1,017 positive tests and 9 new deaths since Friday.
Two of the deaths were Woburn residents, the city’s mayor confirmed. “An 89-year-old resident passed away last night and a 92-year-old resident passed away this morning. Both were beloved mothers and grandmothers and will be deeply missed by their families,” a statement from Mayor Scott Galvin said.
The highest number of positive tests are in Middlesex County, where 842 people have been diagnosed, and in Suffolk County, where there are 843. There are 490 cases in Essex County, the next highest county.
The recent jump in positive cases is partially due to increased testing, and working through a backlog of tests. As of Saturday, more than 35,049 people had been tested.
“The numbers exploded over the course of the last four, five days,” said Gov. Charlie Baker on Saturday. “The goal here is to get to the point where we can turn our capacity to test into a strategic opportunity to both trace and track and isolate.”
At least 350 patients have been hospitalized.
There are 806 cases among people under 30 years old, 2,254 cases are among people ages 30-59, 588 cases between 60-69, and 602 cases in people over 70. The age of 7 patients is unknown.