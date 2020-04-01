Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – Pop superstar Justin Bieber has postponed all of his summer concert dates due to coronavirus. As a result, his scheduled performance at Gillette Stadium is on hold for the time being.
Bieber announced on Wednesday that his 45-date 2020 Changes Tour, scheduled to begin in May, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour was scheduled for a September date in Foxboro.
Fans are asked to hold onto their tickets, which will be honored when the concert is rescheduled.