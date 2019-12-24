Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – Christmas came early for Justin Bieber fans on Tuesday. The pop star announced a new song and 2020 tour that will be stopping at Gillette Stadium.
He’ll be coming to Foxboro on Sept. 17. There’s no word yet on when tickets go on sale.
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 24, 2019
Bieber is releasing an untitled album sometime next year, and the single “Yummy” comes out Jan. 3.
Gillette Stadium is also hosting Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney next summer.