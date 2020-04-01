CBSN BostonWatch Now
CHELSEA (CBS) – A veteran at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has died from coronavirus, just days after 13 people died at a long term care facility for veterans in western Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the Chelsea facility did not release any information about the patient, but said one other resident and two staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

One ward in the home is now “strictly for residents who have tested-positive.” The rest of the veterans have been quarantined to their wards to minimize their risk of exposure.

“The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home followed appropriate reporting and protocols for a COVID-19 incident and is working to prioritize veteran residents’ health during this outbreak,” spokesman Timothy Leazott said in a statement Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) set up a tent outside the complex so temperatures could be taken of all staff members before they enter the building.

A lack of proper isolation and overcrowding allegedly led to 13 deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home for veterans earlier this week. Six of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

