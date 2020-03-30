BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced eight new coronavirus deaths and additional 797 positive tests on Monday. The state has now reached 56 total deaths and 5,752 cases of coronavirus.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said in recent days the spike in positive cases over the last week is partially due to increased testing, and working through a backlog of tests. As of Monday, nearly 42,000 people have been tested.
The deaths announced Monday include a man in his 60s and woman in her 70s from Middlesex County. They also include a woman in her 80s and man in his 60s from Essex County, woman in her 70s from Norfolk County, woman in her 70s and woman in her 60s from Suffolk County and woman in her 70s from Bristol County.
Middlesex and Suffolk County are the two areas with the most cases. There have been 1,141 positive tests in Middlesex and 1,115 in Suffolk. In Essex County, 653 have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Mayor Marty Walsh said there are 825 cases in Boston.
There are 1,075 cases among people under 30 years old, 3,067 cases are among people ages 30-59, 802 cases between 60-69, and 801 cases in people over 70. The age of seven patients is unknown.
The DPH said 453 patients have been hospitalized.
As of Sunday, there were 48 coronavirus deaths and 4,955 positive tests in Massachusetts.