BOSTON (CBS) – On Sunday, the state announced there are now 4,955 positive coronavirus tests in Massachusetts and 48 people have died. This marks an increase of 698 positive tests and four new deaths in the last day.
The recent jump in positive cases is partially due to increased testing, and working through a backlog of tests. As of Sunday, more than 39,000 people had been tested, compared to 2,600 just over one week ago.
The new deaths were a man in his 80s from Essex County, a woman in her 90s in Middlesex County, a woman in her 70s from Norfolk County, and a woman in her 80s from Berkshire County.
Middlesex County has been hit the hardest by coronavirus with 981 cases. In Suffolk County, there are 940 cases, while 570 people have tested positive in Essex County.
There are 953 cases among people under 30 years old, 2,629 cases are among people ages 30-59, 686 cases between 60-69, and 690 cases in people over 70. The age of seven patients is unknown.
The Department of Public Health said 399 patients have been hospitalized.
As of Saturday there were 44 coronavirus deaths and 4,257 positive tests in Massachusetts.