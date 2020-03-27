BOSTON (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Boston says Catholics do not have to abstain from eating meat on Fridays for the remainder of Lent, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this time, we are called to make the best of what we have at hand or is available for purchase. Many people are using what they have stored in their freezers and on their shelves. Others are depending upon pre-packaged meals or food delivered through support agencies, which are providing an important service for individuals and families in our communities, especially for children and our senior citizens,” the Archdiocese’s Vicar General Rev. Peter Uglietto said in an online letter.
“In light of these circumstances, Cardinal Seán is dispensing all Catholics in the Archdiocese from the obligation of abstaining from meat during the remaining Fridays of Lent.”
Cardinal Sean O’Malley is still encouraging anyone who can abstain to do so.
Earlier this month the Archdiocese suspended all Masses because of coronavirus.