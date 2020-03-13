BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Archdiocese is suspending all daily and Sunday Masses as well as religious services in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. This comes on the same day that Gov. Charlie Baker ordered a stop to public gatherings of 250 people or more in Massachusetts.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley said the suspension will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. He issued “a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass during this time to the Catholics of the Archdiocese of Boston.”
“This decision to temporarily suspend the daily and Sunday Mass is motivated by an abundance of caution and concern for those most vulnerable and the need to do our part to help limit and mitigate the spread of the illness,” he said.
O’Malley said baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals can proceed but should be limited to immediate family only.
On Thursday, O’Malley had said Masses would continue as “a necessary source of support for the community.”
Churchgoers are encouraged to watch daily and Sunday Masses on CatholicTV’s website.