



BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that 25 people have now died from coronavirus and there have been 2,417 positive tests as of Thursday. This marks an increase of 579 positive tests and 10 new deaths since Wednesday.

Details: March 26 Coronavirus Cases

The highest number of positive tests are in Middlesex County, where 538 people have been diagnosed. There are 448 cases in Suffolk County and 247 in Essex County.

The recent jump in positive cases is partially due to increased testing, and working through a backlog of tests. As of Thursday, more than 23,000 people had been tested, compared to 2,600 at this time last week.

The new deaths were a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s, both in Essex County. In Middlesex County a man in his 80s, man in his 70s, and woman in her 80s died.

A man in his 80s from Hampden County died, as did a man in his 90s from Suffolk county, man in his 80s in Worcester County, man in his 80s from Franklin County, and a woman in her 70s from Norfolk County.

There were 1,838 cases and 15 deaths reported in the state on Wednesday.

“I want to remind people that as we continue to increase the number of tests, we expect to see case numbers rise as well,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “But more tests means more people know for sure whether they have COVID-19. And from there, those who test positive can work with their healthcare providers and others can take the steps that they and we need to limit the spread. And the people they interact with can do the same.”