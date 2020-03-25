BOSTON (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts was up to 1838 Wednesday, after 679 new positive tests were announced by the Department of Public Health. Fifteen people have died from coronavirus, up from eleven deaths on Tuesday.
The four new deaths include a man his in his 80s from Norfolk County with preexisting medical conditions; a man in his 80s from Barnstable county with preexisting medical conditions; a man in his 70s from Worcester County; and a woman in her 70s from Worcester County with preexisting medical conditions.
The jump in positive cases is partially due to increased testing, and working through a backlog of tests. As of Wednesday, 19,794 people have now been tested.
Middlesex County has the most confirmed cases with 446. There are 51 cases in Barnstable County, 71 in Berkshire County, 67 in Bristol County, 3 in Dukes/Nantucket County, 177 in Essex County, 14 in Franklin County, 45 in Hampden County, 11 in Hampshire County, 222 in Norfolk County, 101 in Plymouth County, 342 in Suffolk County, 129 in Worcester County, and 159 that have not been determined yet.
Of the total cases, 99 are connected to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February, 92 are travel-related and 146 are the result of “local transmission.” The origin of 1501 cases is unknown.
At least 103 patients have been hospitalized.
There are 367 cases among people under 30 years old. 965 cases are among people ages 30-59, 249 cases between 60-69, and 255 cases in people over 70. The age of 2 patients is unknown.