



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he is expecting an upcoming spike in the number of coronavirus positive cases as the state increases its testing capacity. Sununu said the state will be tripling the number of tests it can do in the next day or so.

There are 101 cases of coronavirus in New Hampshire as of Monday. One person died as a result.

“We’re going to see a huge surge in the number of reported cases of COVID in New Hampshire in the next couple days. That is absolutely expected because we’re simply getting much better at identifying these individuals,” Sununu said at a Tuesday press conference. “That will allow us to isolate those individuals much quicker, make sure they are isolating and getting them out of their contact system. There will be a surge here. It’s all about making sure we can suppress it to the level that we manage and don’t overrun the healthcare system.”

Sununu said anyone who recently traveled out of state is encouraged to self-isolate upon returning to New Hampshire.

“We’re really trying to elevate the message here. People have to take this seriously,” Sununu said at a Tuesday press conference. “We’ve seen the people of New Hampshire respond really well. But we want to make sure folks understand we are in it for the long haul. The surge could last three or four or five weeks. We don’t know when it’s going to hit its peak. So until then we have to be very vigilant about our personal responsibility with our businesses, who we interact with and take the concept of isolation very seriously.”

New Hampshire officials announced the launch of NHresponds.org. It will allow medical and non-medical volunteers who can quickly mobilize on short notice to sign up.