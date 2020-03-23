Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials announced the first death from the coronavirus Monday.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the Hillsborough County man, who was over the age of 60, had multiple chronic health conditions and died over the weekend.
More than 100 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. About a dozen have been hospitalized.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)