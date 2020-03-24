BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts restaurants may soon be able to offer beer and wine through takeout and delivery. The Baker Administration included the proposal in legislation that aims to address challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants in the state have been takeout and delivery only for a week. So far, they have not been allowed to offer alcohol but that could change.
“Permitting establishments licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption to sell wine and beer by take-out and delivery, provided that the wine or beer is sold in the original sealed container, is sold in the same transaction as a purchase of food and is not over certain volume limitations,” the administration’s proposal reads.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito says restaurants that have converted to takeout and delivery requested the change.
“To be able to add that beer or wine in a sealed container to a takeout meal or a delivery meal. . . that is also included in this municipal relief package,” she said.
New Hampshire started allowing restaurants to offer beer and wine with takeout and delivery orders last Wednesday.