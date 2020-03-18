CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire News


CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Ordering take out or delivery from your favorite restaurant due to coronavirus regulations? In New Hampshire, your order can now include an alcoholic beverage.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order on Wednesday that temporarily allows restaurants, bars, and other establishments to provide takeout or delivery of beer and wine.

Restaurants are currently not allowed to serve customers unless it is to go or delivery due to coronavirus concerns.

Orders must be paid for in person before loading into a vehicle. Beer and wine must be transported in its original container and can’t exceed 192 ounces.

Customers must order food in order to make an alcohol purchase.

Comments

Leave a Reply