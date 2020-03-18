CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Ordering take out or delivery from your favorite restaurant due to coronavirus regulations? In New Hampshire, your order can now include an alcoholic beverage.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order on Wednesday that temporarily allows restaurants, bars, and other establishments to provide takeout or delivery of beer and wine.
Restaurants are currently not allowed to serve customers unless it is to go or delivery due to coronavirus concerns.
Today I issued an emergency order allowing for patrons to also order beer and wine from their favorite restaurants when ordering pickup or delivery. We appreciate the sacrifices many have made throughout COVID-19 developments. pic.twitter.com/rYwmAS3OFR
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 18, 2020
Orders must be paid for in person before loading into a vehicle. Beer and wine must be transported in its original container and can’t exceed 192 ounces.
Customers must order food in order to make an alcohol purchase.