



BOSTON (CBS) – As the coronavirus gains speed in Massachusetts, we are receiving a many health questions from viewers. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Is there anything to having type A blood and being more prone to the coronavirus?” – Andrew, Facebook

A preliminary study out of China suggests that people with type A blood may be at higher risk of being hospitalized from coronavirus compared to other blood groups. However, experts say this could be purely coincidental and urge people with type A blood not to worry until further testing can be done.

“I am 69 years old and have COPD and asthma. Will my inhalers help if I get the virus?” – Paul, Facebook

It’s not clear. Many respiratory viruses can trigger wheezing. But the most important thing is to keep your asthma and COPD under control with your current home regimen and to avoid being exposed in the first place. So stay home and away from others who could contaminate you.

“If a person tests negative for COVID-19 can they still catch the virus as it escalates? Also, can a person become infected again?” – Anonymous

Even if you test negative now, if you get re-exposed then you can still catch the virus. And once you’ve had it, it’s not clear if you can get re-infected. With other coronaviruses that cause the common cold, your immunity wanes over months to years, so you may be able to get it again. But if you do, hopefully, the illness will be milder.

