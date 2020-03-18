



BOSTON (CBS) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

Is it true that we shouldn’t be taking ibuprofen if we’re worried about coronavirus? – Pamela in the U.K.

This question is based on a tweet sent out by a French health minister over the weekend suggesting that taking ibuprofen while infected with coronavirus could aggravate the infection. However, experts here in the U.S. say, right now, there is no evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of infection or complications. So if you normally take ibuprofen for aches and pains or fever, you can continue to do so. But you should consult your own your doctor.

My husband is still going into work every day. I was wondering if he should sleep in another bedroom? – Pamela, Facebook

I think you should ask your husband to practice good hygiene while going to work. Keeping a safe distance away from colleagues. Washing his hands frequently and using hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available. Staying away from anyone who is sick. And if he develops symptoms, then you should keep your distance. Until then, it’s hard and probably unreasonable to make healthy family members steer clear of one another in the house, unless you have a family member who is at high risk.

What do you think about hospitals that are still allowing visitors? – Bill, Facebook

Many hospitals are now allowing only 1-2 visitors a day, but some are banning visitors all together with the exceptions of patients at the end of life and mothers giving birth. As you know, the situation is changing rapidly every day and I think you’ll see even more hospitals imposing strict limits on visitors, which is so hard for patients and their families but necessary to protect the most vulnerable.

I am concerned about store clerks coughing on frozen food packages. Is it possible for germs to survive for months in the freezer and cause infection in the future when the packages are again touched? – Anonymous, Facebook

While the virus can probably thrive in cold temperatures, a recent study found the it can only survive up to 72 hours on plastic. So you shouldn’t worry about frozen packages taken out weeks to months later.