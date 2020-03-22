



DRACUT (CBS) – As the medical mask shortage continues worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, a family in Dracut is trying to do something about it. Linda Champion’s parents have been hard at work the past few days, sewing up washable cloth masks that come in light blue paisley and purple floral patterns.

She spent Sunday dropping off their bags and boxes of hand-sewn face masks to a local hospital.

“It’s amazing. I think people are very concerned about our nurses, they are very concerned about our doctors. I think everyone is trying to come together to do what they can,” said Champion.

Her parents, who are in their seventies, felt compelled to help nurses and doctors who are in desperate need of PPEs, or personal protective equipment.

So they busted out the sewing machines.

“She has the skill. They know how to sew, they can do it. Once we made the call and said ‘can you make these masks?’ They didn’t hesitate. They started sewing,” Champion said.

They’re not alone. People from across the state are helping any way they can – whether by sewing washable cloth masks or by donating supplies.

“The Vietnamese community really came out and answered the call. Yesterday, they pulled together like 5,000 masks,” said Champion, “Today, another resident Lam in Dorchester, he pulled together another 8,000 masks.”

Champion told WBZ-TV she’s just doing her part to thank those who risk their health to help others.

“My position is thank you to them. They’re showing up every day to work, regardless of what’s happening. They’re showing up, they’re there, they’re treating people who are in need,” she said.