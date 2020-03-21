BOSTON (CBS) — The Jacobs Family announced a $1.5 million fund for the Boston Bruins and TD Garden part-time game day workers. Up until Saturday, the Bruins had been the only NHL team to not announce a plan to help stadium workers during the coronavirus crisis.
The Bruins had six more home games on their regular-season schedule, with a potentially deep playoff run to follow, before the NHL suspended the season entirely.
The Jacobs Family has announced a fund for part-time, gameday associates of the #NHLBruins and @tdgarden: https://t.co/bOrqzyeDJA pic.twitter.com/cS0jLQgF6A
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 21, 2020
“We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation,” the statement said.
A GoFundMe account was created last week to raise money for TD Garden employees, with Bruins forward Brad Marchand and Celtics center Enes Kanter contributing to the cause.