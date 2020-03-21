CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The Jacobs Family announced a $1.5 million fund for the Boston Bruins and TD Garden part-time game day workers. Up until Saturday, the Bruins had been the only NHL team to not announce a plan to help stadium workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The Bruins had six more home games on their regular-season schedule, with a potentially deep playoff run to follow, before the NHL suspended the season entirely.

“We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation,” the statement said.

A GoFundMe account was created last week to raise money for TD Garden employees, with Bruins forward Brad Marchand and Celtics center Enes Kanter contributing to the cause.

