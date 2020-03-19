“This experience has been hell for me personally,” a worker at the Legends restaurant inside TD Garden told the Herald. “My biggest fear is always being homeless again.”
The Bruins had six more home games on their regular season schedule, with a potential deep playoff run to follow. There is no word on when the NHL could return, but it won’t be any time soon.
Neither the team nor Delaware North returned a call from the Herald on Thursday.
A GoFundMe account was created to raise money for TD Garden employees, with Bruins forward Brad Marchand and Celtics center Enes Kanter contributing to the cause. The Celtics, who share the TD Garden with the Bruins, have already pledged to pay their team-employed gameday staff, but that does not include stadium workers who work for Delaware North.
Hopefully Delaware North will gets its act together soon. It’s one thing not to go above and beyond to sign a player. It’s another to leave its employees in the dark during such a difficult time.