



BOSTON (CBS) — All but one NHL team has announced a plan to provide financial assistance for part-time arena employees during the league’s coronavirus stoppage. That one team is the Boston Bruins.

No Bruins fan will be shocked to hear this unfortunate news.

The TD Garden is owned by Delaware North, a hospitality and food service company run by notoriously frugal Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and his family. There has been no announcement how the company will help TD Garden workers who are now out of a job after the league halted the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a statement to the Boston Herald that the company was “actively exploring support options” for stadium employees.

They promised more information would follow, but that was a week ago. In the meantime, workers now out of work have bills to pay, and they’re not sure how that will get done. TD Garden employees voiced their concern over the team’s silence to the Boston Herald on Thursday.