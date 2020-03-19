BOSTON (CBS) – As many Boston area families are looking for ways to entertain themselves while social distancing due to coronavirus, the USS Constitution is providing an outlet. They have started daily virtual tours of Old Ironsides.
The wooden warship had to shut down its free public tours over the weekend. So at 1 p.m. each day you can now take a live, virtual tour of the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat.
“Our mission is to represent and promote the U.S. Navy, USS Constitution and our nation’s rich maritime history, and through this crisis, we will use our digital presence to continue that mission,” Cmdr. John Benda said in a written statement.
One of the ship’s active duty sailors will host the tours, while another captures it on camera. The tours will include areas normally closed to the public, and you can ask live questions.
It’s one of a growing list of cultural sites across the country that is offering a virtual option for visitors during this unprecedented time.
You can find the live tour on the USS Constitution’s Facebook page at 1 p.m.