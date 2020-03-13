BOSTON (CBS) — Out of concerns about coronavirus spread, the USS Constitution announced it is suspending public tours beginning Saturday. It is unclear when the popular tourist attraction will resume normal operations.
“The safety of our guests and Sailors is always our top priority,” Cmdr. John Benda, the USS Constitution’s commanding officer, said in a statement Friday. “We will continue to stay in complete alignment with guidance from Navy leadership, diligently follow all precautions and preventive measures, and will actively communicate information as the situation develops.”
At this time, no USS Constitution sailors have tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat.
The USS Constitution Museum is also closed and will reassess the situation at the end of March. To serve students and the public working remotely, the museum is providing complimentary access to additional content on its digital platforms.