



MELROSE (CBS) – Some stores are making changes to help customers who are at higher risk of getting coronavirus.

Whole Foods began the first hour of business at its stores Wednesday morning exclusively for people who are age 60 and older. This is so those most vulnerable to COVID-19 can shop in a less crowded environment and keep up with social distancing.

This Whole Foods in #Melrose is open from 7-8 a.m. ONLY for customers who are 60 and older. Then they will open to the rest of the public at 8 a.m. This is so people most vulnerable to the #coronavirus can shop in a less crowded environment. @wbz #coronavirus #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/ZJ2LOakCsJ — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 18, 2020

In Melrose, the Whole Foods there opened as scheduled at 7 a.m., but only to seniors. Everyone else was allowed in after 8 a.m.

However, the stores will close early.

“In addition, Whole Foods Market stores will close up to two hours early to give our Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores and rest in preparation for the next day,” the company said in a statement.

“We will continue to fulfill Prime delivery orders in an effort to meet unprecedented demand and ensure that people who need to remain at home can still get their groceries in a timely manner.”

Whole Foods isn’t the only store making changes.

Starting Thursday, all Stop & Shop stores will open early as well from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and only customers over the age of 60 will be allowed to shop.

Dollar General is also dedicating the first hour of the day to senior shoppers.

Price Chopper will pre-open all of its stores exclusively to seniors from 6 to 7 a.m. every day, beginning on Thursday, March 19.

Target is also reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for “vulnerable guests.”

These companies will also close early to sanitize their stores and stock up for the next day.