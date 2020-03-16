CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Stop & Shop announced that it will be featuring hours specifically for customers 60 or older to allow those most vulnerable to coronavirus to buy groceries in a less crowded environment.

Starting Thursday, stores will be open only for people over the age of 60 from 6-7:30 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people over 60 are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

“Stop & Shop is making the decision to allow community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing,” the company said.

The grocery store chain said it will not require ID to enter the store during these times, but they “request that we all respect the purpose of the early opening” and ask that fellow customers “do the right thing for our older neighbors.”

To allow stores more time to stock shelves, Stop & Shop adjusted its hours of operation to 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Comments (5)
  1. Martha A Russell says:
    March 16, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    It is dark out at 6:00 AM. The sun rises at 7AM

    Reply
  2. Martha says:
    March 16, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    So are the elderly in the store while they’re stocking shelves?

    Reply
  3. Traci A says:
    March 16, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Seriously, 6:00 am – your kidding. Please tell me that was a typo with age 60. How about 10:00am

    Reply
  4. Diane Arsenault says:
    March 16, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Is it Thursday only or every day?

    Reply
  5. wickedawesomemaine says:
    March 16, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    My 96 year old dad (who REFUSES to stay home) sleeps until 10. He’s 96 and he won’t change his routine for anything.

    Reply

