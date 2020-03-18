CONCORD, N.H – You will have to make an appointment if you are planning to go to the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles.
But the NH DMV is trying to make your trip unnecessary for the time being. It has canceled all road exams until April 3 and automatically extended temporary plates issued after Feb. 26 through April 30. Customers who have non-commercial driver’s licenses and identifications cards that will expire between March 1 and April 30 are eligible for six-month extension with a renewal fee.
This comes after it was learned on March 13 that a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus was at the Manchester NH DMV five days in in March.
The department will close all locations Thursday and Friday to train employees.
The NH DMV will reopen at its Concord, Dover, Manchester, Newport and Twin Mountain locations for limited appointment.
Customers can apply for license extension at 603-227-4020. Customers are also encouraged to visit nh.gov/dmv.