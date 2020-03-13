MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A woman who tested positive for the coronavirus was at the Manchester, NH DMV five days in the last two weeks.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says anyone who was at the DMV at 377 South Willow Street on the following days may have been exposed to the new coronavirus:
• Monday, March 2, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
• Tuesday, March 3, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
• Wednesday, March 4, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
• Thursday, March 5, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
• Tuesday, March 10, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
Anyone who was in the Manchester DMV on those days and developed symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.
The woman is from Rockingham County and is the seventh person to test positive for coronavirus in New Hampshire. Health officials did not confirm if she is a worker at the DMV.
The Manchester DMV will be closed on Saturday, March 14, for cleaning and to allow health officials to conduct the contact investigation.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus on Friday.