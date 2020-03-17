



FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady’s current and former teammates are reacting to news that is sending shockwaves throughout the sports world – the future Hall of Fame quarterback is not coming back to New England.

Among those reacting was former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

“I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way…” Class personified https://t.co/q6NuPPAmc2 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) March 17, 2020

Other teammates reacting included Patrick Chung and Jared Stidham, who each commented on Brady’s Instagram post.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement to ESPN that he loves Brady “like a son.”

Retiremed defensive end Chris Long’s lighthearted reaction focused on the impact the news is having on Patriots fans.

Brady just left Boston on St. Paddy’s day and i believe that’s a hate crime. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 17, 2020

The 42-year-old Brady just completed his 20th NFL season, all of which have been with the Patriots. Despite a down year statistically, Brady set a number of records for quarterbacks over 42 years old while also leapfrogging Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yards and touchdown lists.

Brady has accumulated 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns in the regular season, plus another 11,388 yards and 73 touchdowns in the postseason.

As a starting quarterback, Brady owns a 219-64 record in the regular season and a 30-11 record in the playoffs. He’s the only player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, and his four Super Bowl MVP awards are more than any other player in history.