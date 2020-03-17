BOSTON (CBS) — On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady stunned the sports world with an announcement that said he is leaving the Patriots after 20 years together.
Shortly after that statement made waves, Robert Kraft made a statement of his own.
“Tommy initiated contact last night and came over,” Kraft told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “We had a positive, respectful discussion. It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son.”
Brady and Kraft obviously developed a tremendous relationship during their 20 years together, winning six Super Bowls along the way.
The decision about a contract, however, reportedly fell on the shoulders of Bill Belichick. Some speculated that if Belichick wanted to move on from Brady, Kraft might step in to ensure that Brady remained a Patriot for his entire career. Alas, Brady’s announcement and Kraft’s statement indicated that both men accepted that this is the end of the road.
Kraft’s only remaining “hope and prayer” is that his video evidence doesn’t get admitted to his prostitution case…