BOSTON (CBS) — The Miami Dolphins took one of the Patriots’ best pass-rushers on the first day of NFL free agency, and are now reportedly eyeing someone on the New England offense. No, not that guy (at least not yet).
After signing Kyle Van Noy on Monday, the Dolphins are reportedly eyeing New England offensive lineman Ted Karras, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Dolphins didn’t make an offer to the fill-in center, but the two sides are expected to talk again soon.
Karras earned himself a payday this offseason with some stellar fill-in work in place of the injured David Andrews in 2019. After playing sparingly over his first three seasons in the league, Karras played 90 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last season. The offensive line wasn’t particularly great for the Patriots, but Karras was a bright spot.
The Patriots slapped the franchise tag on Joe Thuney on Monday, limiting their available cap space to sign an important depth player like Karras. And with their attention on the Tom Brady sweepstakes, Karras may fall to a division rival without much pushback.