BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots defense took a hit Monday might as linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins each elected to leave in free agency.
Van Noy agreed to a 4-year, $51 million contract with former Patriots defensive assistant Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports. Van Noy had 56 tackles and three forced fumbles last year with the Patriots.
Collins, meanwhile, is reportedly headed to another former Patriots assistant coach’s team. Reports indicate Collins will sign with former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions on a 3-year, $30 million deal.
After spending his first 3.5 seasons on the Patriots, Collins was traded to Cleveland. He returned last year and lead New England in tackles and sacks.