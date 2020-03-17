BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh addressed the city Tuesday night, reminding residents the importance of limiting their contact with each other as the coronavirus spreads. Speaking from his desk at City Hall, he said this is not a time for house parties, play dates or visiting friends.
“Social distancing is not only for people in high risk categories,” Walsh said. “This is everyone’s responsibility because anyone can catch and spread this virus.”
Schools in Boston are closed until April 27 and restaurants across the state are being restricted to take-out and delivery only. As of Tuesday, there were 42 coronavirus cases in Boston.
“We simply need everyone’s help and that’s how we’ll get through this and that’s how we’ll get back to life and to a normal life in our city,” Walsh said.
The mayor is not calling for a shelter-in-place order for the city. He said the decision will only be made with Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials. Earlier on Tuesday, Baker assured residents there is no shelter-in-place order planned despite rumors.
The city also launched a new free daily text service for Boston residents to receive updates and information regarding COVID19. To opt-in to the service, text BOSCOVID to #99411 on your cellphone.
The latest information is also available on bphc.org and boston.gov/coronavirus.