Tom Brady Expected To Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Once Free Agency BeginsTom Brady has reportedly made his decision. In all likelihood, when free agency opens on Wednesday afternoon, the greatest quarterback of all time will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Roche: Thank You, Tom BradyDan Roche says farewell to Tom Brady, sending the QB a thank you for all that winning over the last 20 years.

Tom Brady Departure Saddens Patriots Fans, But They Are Grateful For His LegacyWhile Patriots fans were devastated to hear that Tom Brady was leaving New England, they were grateful for Brady's dedication to the team.

Philip Rivers Agrees To One-Year Deal With ColtsPhilip Rivers spent more than a decade picking apart the Indianapolis Colts and irritating their fans. On Wednesday, he'll become their new quarterback.

Patriots Super Bowl LV Odds Take Big Hit With Tom Brady's DepartureTom Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and nine Super Bowl appearances over his 20 years in New England. Now that Brady has announced that his career will continue elsewhere, of course New England's Super Bowl odds have taken a hit.