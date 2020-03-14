BOSTON (CBS) — Some hospitals in Boston are issuing new visitor limitations to help protect patients from coronavirus.
Brigham and Women’s Hospital said Sunday, “Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Brigham is taking every precaution to protect the health of our patients, visitors and staff, including implementing changes to our visitor policy. Effective March 14, patients can receive one healthy visitor per day, and all visitors will be screened upon arrival.”
The hospital said the new policy will likely cause delays so visitors should leave themselves extra times.
Beginning Monday, Boston Children’s Hospital’s new limitations are “only two adult caregivers may visit or accompany a patient at one time. For their own safety, visitors under the age of 18—including siblings—may not visit. This includes visiting patients who are staying in the hospital, as well as accompanying a patient to an appointment at any of our locations, or seeking care in our Emergency Department.”
While they said the restrictions are temporary, they are until further notice.
Visitors should remember to wash your hands often, cover your nose and mouth if sneezing, and avoid touching your face. If you feel sick, stay home.
Alternatively, the hospital suggested using FaceTime or Skype, sending cards, calling the patient’s room directly, or sending a surprise through their gift shop.