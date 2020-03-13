CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Friday declaring a state of emergency in the state in response to the coronavirus. He said that while the current risk of contracting coronavirus in the state remains low, they are taking preventative steps to ensure that all state resources are at the ready to respond in a moments notice.
“It is imperative that residents remain calm and work together to support each other as this situation evolves and changes,” the governor tweeted. “The one thing we know we can count on is the spirit of community – we all share and look after our neighbors in times of need.”
The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated, Sununu said, along with the 211 New Hampshire hotline. Individuals with questions related to the virus, or who think they may be exhibiting symptoms are advised to dial the number.