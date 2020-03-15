CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire public schools will be closed for three weeks starting Monday and students will begin remote learning from home because of coronavirus concerns, Governor Chris Sununu announced Sunday.
“We are taking unprecedented action as a state to help manage this evolving public health situation,” Sununu said in a thread of tweets announcing his order.
“This directive will remain in place for three weeks, through April 3, 2020. Following that, we will reassess the situation on the ground. However, school districts need to appreciate that they may remain in this situation for an extended period.”
The governor said he knows “that parents and family members will need additional support” because the schools will be shut down.
“There are few moments in one’s life that are as truly transformational and important as one’s education, and we are doing everything we can to ensure kids can still receive the education they deserve.”
Sununu said New Hampshire will set aside a fund to help districts that need financial help so that all schools can be deep cleaned and sanitized.
As of Sunday, there were 13 coronavirus cases in New Hampshire.